Toronto’s heat wave officially settles in as officials warn of ‘dangerously hot’ conditions

Environment Canada suggests temperatures could soar between 30 to 36 C. Here's a look at how the city is responding and how residents are reacting

Environment Canada’s heat warning has officially settled in as experts warn “dangerously hot and humid conditions” will grip much of the GTA this afternoon heading into Tuesday night.

Motorcyclist killed in North York crash: traffic services investigating

A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in North York, police say.

Scarborough shooting leaves man in 30s wounded

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after a reported shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Police seek help identifying suspect after teen girl sexually assaulted in Georgetown

Police in Halton Region are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a sexual assault in Georgetown on Friday.

Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Regent Park

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing at an apartment building in Regent Park.

Hit-and-run in Caledon sends boy to hospital

A boy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Caledon Saturday afternoon.

Bo Bichette aggressiveness at the plate paying off as Blue Jays’ leadoff hitter

Just 76 games into the season and Bo Bichette’s already matched or exceeded the home run output in three of his other seasons (2019, 2020, 2024). His best-ever year for power at the plate was when he had 29 homers in 2021.

Police search for suspect accused of choking and sexually assaulting person at Bathurst Station

Toronto police are searching for a 32-year-old man accused of choking and sexually assaulting an individual at Bathurst subway station Saturday morning.

Bo Bichette’s homer, Jose Berrios’s solid outing lead Blue Jays past White Sox 7-1

Bo Bichette’s smashed the first pitch he saw for a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays never looked back in a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Altercation in Richmond Hill ends in stabbing of 34-year-old man

York Regional Police are investigating a stabbing at a strip mall that left a 34-year-old man injured.

‘Keep Toronto Beautiful’: City launches summer initiative to clean public spaces, streets, parks

Up to 400 city staff will be working every Saturday for the next three months, cleaning public spaces, streets, and parks as part of Toronto’s 'cleaning blitz.'

Man, 39, charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring women with job offer in Toronto

Toronto police say they have charged a 39-year-old man after he allegedly lured two women with a job offer and sexually assaulted them earlier this week.

Toronto braces for ‘dangerously hot’ heat wave as officials open over 500 cooling spaces

CP24's Phil Perkins with the latest updates from Mayor Olivia Chow as well as what to expect according to Environment Canada.

CAA shares tips to prepare your car for extreme heat waves

CAA spokesperson Nadia Matos provides tips on how best to prep your car before an extreme heat wave.