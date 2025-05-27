ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

It will soon be easier for residents in some Toronto neighbourhoods to sign up for recreation programs

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto has launched a wave of new initiatives to improve access to recreation programs across the city. Natalie Johnson has the details.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.