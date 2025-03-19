ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to name cabinet after winning third majority mandate

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks to supporters after he was re-elected as the Premier of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.