ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

In battleground Toronto-St. Paul’s, voters will embrace or reject an NDP stronghold

By Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press

Published

The Toronto skyline is seen from Wards Island in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Angie Wang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.