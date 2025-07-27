ADVERTISEMENT

York

York police locate convicted sexual assaulter who had gone missing

By Laura Sebben

Published

York police are searching for 32-year-old Ryan Vandenakker, of Newmarket, who is convicted of three counts of sexual assault involving separate victims.


















