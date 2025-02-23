ADVERTISEMENT

York

Woman struck, killed by own vehicle in underground parking garage in Markham: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A woman was fatally struck by her own vehicle in a condo parking garage in Markham. Officials are investigating to determine how the incident occurred.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.