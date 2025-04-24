ADVERTISEMENT

York

Security footage shows suspect breaking into business in Vaughan

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police released surveillance footage of a suspect appearing to break into a business by smashing the glass front doors and later leaving with a cash register.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.