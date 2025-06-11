ADVERTISEMENT

York

Male shot by officer in Markham was ‘actively’ attacking female, police say

By Codi Wilson

Published

Police say a male who was "actively attacking" a female was shot by police in Markham early Wednesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.