ADVERTISEMENT

York

Police charge second suspect after firearms stolen from Vaughan commercial building

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

40-year-old Olivia Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez of Hamilton wanted by York Regional Police (YRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.