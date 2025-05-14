ADVERTISEMENT

York

Motorcycle crash leaves 25-year-old dead, police seeking witnesses

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.