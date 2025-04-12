ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Woman hospitalized following Highway 401 rollover into a ditch near Dixie Road: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Emergency crews on scene at Highway 401 East Collector lanes, just West of Dixie for a vehicle rollover early Saturday morning April 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.