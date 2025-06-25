ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Suspect vehicle wanted in Brampton homicide set ablaze in Cambellville, Ont., Peel police say

By Codi Wilson

Published

Police tape surround shops at an automotive complex in Brampton following a shooting on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.