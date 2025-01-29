ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Peel police seek suspect in Brampton gas station shooting

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The white Acura RDX Peel Regional police say was involved with Brampton gas station shooting on Jan. 28. (PRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.