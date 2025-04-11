ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

One person seriously injured in fire at Brampton townhouse, paramedics say

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A townhouse caught fire in Brampton on Thursday evening. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.