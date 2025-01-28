ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Mississauga to host Canadian women's curling championship in 2026

By The Canadian Press

Published

Fans take in the action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.