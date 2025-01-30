ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man who was out on bail for attempted murder taken into custody in connection with shooting in Brampton last year

By Laura Sebben

Published

Peel Regional Police say Travarn Atkinson (pictured) has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brampton in March 2024.


















