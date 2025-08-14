ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend’s murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Linval Alfonso Ritchie, 29, of Brampton, is wanted in connection with a Brampton murder investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.