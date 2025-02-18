ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

‘It’s amazing that we’re still here,’ says passenger on plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson airport

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A passenger aboard the plane, John Nelson, says it was a typical flight until the plane made a hard landing, skidding sideways and flipping over.


















