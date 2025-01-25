ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Elderly man dead, 2 others injured after ‘very challenging’ house fire in Brampton

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Brampton Fire Chief Nick Ruller says crew members made several trips to save the occupants of a house fire, with one person jumping out a second-floor window.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.