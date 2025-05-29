ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Driver charged after jackknifed tractor-trailer damages guide rail on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

By Codi Wilson

Published

A truck driver has been charged following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga. (OPP_HSD/ X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.