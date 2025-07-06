ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

2 critically injured in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Two people are in hospital in life-threatening condition following amulti-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga, near Dixie Road, on July 6. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.