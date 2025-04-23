ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

Scarborough man wanted for allegedly uttering death threats, criminal harassment believed to be in GTA: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

A Scarborough man is wanted by Niagara police after he alleged made death threats and harassed a woman he knew.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.