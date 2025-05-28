ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

More than 1,000 g of drugs seized, man facing 18 drug, firearm related charges: Niagara police

By Laura Sebben

Published

A man is facing nearly 20 drug-related charges after police in Niagara region seized more than 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.