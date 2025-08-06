AGCO informs Fort Erie that race under review

Jockey's race their horses during the 165th running of the Kings's Plate horse race in Toronto on Friday, August 23, 2024. Kevin Attard looks to secure a second straight Prince of Wales Stakes title and continue chasing an unofficial Canadian Triple Crown on Tuesday. Attard will have four horses running in Tuesday's 1 3/16-mile race at Fort Erie Racetrack, unfortunately King's Plate winner Caitlinhergrtness won't be one of them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White