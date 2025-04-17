ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

71-year-old Grimsby case worker charged with child luring: York police

By Laura Sebben

Published

71-year-old Norman Behie has been charged with child luring by York police.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.