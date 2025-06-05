ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Video shows shooting at Hamilton Mountain business

By Laura Sebben

Published

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Unsworth Drive on May 27, 2025.


















