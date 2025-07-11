ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Security measures ramped up at Hamilton community centre after vandalism, aggressive behaviour by group of young people

By Codi Wilson

Published

The Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre is seen in this screenshot. (Google Street View)


















