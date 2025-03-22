ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Hamilton family laments lack of funding for costly medication to treat 7-year-old’s rare medical condition

By Codi Wilson

Published

Cena, 7, is seen in this photo at her home in Hamilton. (Submitted)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.