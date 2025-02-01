ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

More than 100 cell phones stolen or lost at Toronto Premium Outlets since November: police

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police are warning the public after more than 100 incidents of phones being lost or stolen have been reported at the Toronto Premium Outlets since November.


















