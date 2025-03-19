ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Man facing charges after woman allegedly assaulted boarding bus in Burlington: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Halton police say they've arrested Bryan Pillon, 34, after an alleged sexual assault in Burlington.


















