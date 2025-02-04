ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Inmate arrested after accidental release from Maplehurst Correctional: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Halton Regional Police Service are looking for an inmate who was released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex after a clerical error.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.