ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

4 teens, 2 women charged after allegedly driving stolen vehicle to Tim Hortons in Hamilton

By Laura Sebben

Published

A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.