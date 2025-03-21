ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

3 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at Oakville jewelry store

By Laura Sebben

Published

Halton police are searching for three suspects after an attempted robbery at an Oakville jewelry store on March. 19.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.