ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

2 men from Quebec arrested for auto theft following Oakville traffic stop

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Halton Regional Police badge. (file photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.