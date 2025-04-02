ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Whitby man wanted for 2 separate sexual assaults, 1 of which involved a minor

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Jared Merciera, 35, of Whitby, is wanted for 2 separate sexual assaults, one of which involved a minor. (DRPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.