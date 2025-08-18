ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Teen, man injured after boat catches fire near Courtice

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Two people were injured after a oat caught fire near Courtice on Aug. 17. (Colin Williamson/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.