ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Police search for suspect after female sexually assaulted in Whitby

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

A photo of the vehicle used by the suspect who sexually assaulted a female in Whitby on Jan. 12. (DRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.