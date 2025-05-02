ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Man found dead inside vehicle in Pickering was murdered, say police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Durham Regional Police say a man found deceased inside a vehicle in Pickering on April 30 was murdered.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.