ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

‘Deep concern and distress’: Police investigating after 7 vehicles were vandalized at mosque

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A Durham Regional Police car is shown on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.