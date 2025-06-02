ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Woman taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at East York apartment building

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A Toronto Fire Services truck is pictured in this photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.