ADVERTISEMENT

Local

LIVE UPDATES: Major winter storm dumps more than 20 cm of snow on GTA, shuttering schools

By Codi Wilson

Published

Plows remove snow in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.