ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto police searching for suspect in TMU hit-and-run that injured four

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nelson Mandela Walk, where a car struck pedestrians on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus, is pictured in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor (Laura Proctor/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.