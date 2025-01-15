ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto police probing smash-and-grab at jewelry store in Scarborough’s Golden Mile area

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Police and emergency crews are on the scene at Golden Mile Plaza in Scarborough following a smash-and-grab robbery involving hammers at a jewelry store.




















