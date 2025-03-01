ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Thundersnow brought bright flash, loud boom to Toronto: meteorologist

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A large lightening strike can be seen during a Feb. 28 thundersnow event in Toronto. The image was captured from a doorbell camera in Leaside. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.