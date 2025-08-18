ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Shooting in Toronto’s east end leaves 1 man critically injured: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Toronto's east end that left one man critically injured.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.