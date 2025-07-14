ADVERTISEMENT

Local

No injuries reported after hydro pole catches fire following collision in North York

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

No injuries were reported after the driver of a transport truck crashed into a hydro pole late Monday afternoon near Dufferin Street and Dane Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.