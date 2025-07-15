ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a July 14 hit-and-run near College Street and Sheridan Avenue, just west of Dufferin Street.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.