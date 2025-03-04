ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man charged with murder after person found dead in Cobourg, Ont.

Published

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a death in Cobourg, Ont., during the weekend. An Ontario Provincial Police emblem is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.