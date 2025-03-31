ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Lorentz scores winner, Leafs hold off Ducks 3-2 to increase lead in Atlantic

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) celebrates after his goal with center Auston Matthews (34) and left wing Matthew Knies (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.