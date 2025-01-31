ADVERTISEMENT

Local

It could feel like -23 on Saturday morning as arctic air moves into Toronto

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

A man walks through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.